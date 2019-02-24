The Academy Awards is the ultimate Hollywood event; a dream vision of artistic designer gowns and million-dollar jewels.

A-list elite will flock to the 91st glittering affair tomorrow to celebrate the most talented stars in their field, each vying for their own coveted golden Oscar statue.

And while there is huge interest in award winners, there's no denying the red carpet is where the magic will happen.

The Oscars elegant reputation means celebrities bring their A-game every year.

But for every hit over the years, there have been plenty of misses. These are some of the most jaw-dropping looks.

BEST DRESSED

Some of the most timeless looks in history have been on the Academy Awards red carpet, including Audrey Hepburn's Givenchy number in 1975 and Farrah Fawcett's slinky gold gown in 1978.

More recently, Angelina Jolie sent the internet into a frenzy with that thigh-high split Versace dress in 2012, which triggered the iconic meme #AngiesRightLeg.

Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2013, with a statement Dior ball gown to match, while Margot Robbie did Australia proud last year in a simple but stunning white Chanel dress.

These are the best looks.

Angelina Jolie

Never forget. #AngiesRightLeg. Photo / Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie just missed out on Best Actress but she certainly won the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

J-Law may have tripped over accepting her 2013 Oscar win but the dress was worth it. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone in 2017. No words. Photo / Getty Images

Charlize Theron

One of Charlize Theron's best ever red carpet looks in 2004. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

JLo knows how to hit a red carpet, pictured here in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Williams

So hard to pull off this shade, but Michelle Williams managed. Photo / Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o blew everyone away in 2014 in this dreamy baby blue princess dress. Photo / Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy in 1954. Are we dreaming? Photo / Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett in Giorgio Armani, dripping in Tiffany & Co jewels. Just stop it. Photo / Getty Images

Cher

Only Cher, pictured here in 1988, can wear something like this and make a best dressed list. Photo / Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Our Margot gets another mention, because she dressed like an Oscar in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Beyoncé

Actual queen. Beyonce owns the red carpet here. Photo / Getty Images

Madonna and Michael Jackson

This is actually too much to handle. Madonna and Michael Jackson in 1991. Photo / Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt

Talk about a power couple. Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow looking effortlessly chic in 1996. Photo / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson in 2011 is up there as one of her greatest red carpet looks. Photo / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman on fire in 2007. Photo / Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway showing simple can still be striking in 2009. Photo / Getty Images

WORST DRESSED

Famously, or infamously rather, Icelandic artist Bjork wore a feathered swan dress to the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001.

The dress — an actual swan with a head — even has its own Wikipedia page.

It may be considered one of the most iconic red carpet dresses ever, just not for the right reasons.

Joining Bjork on the worst dressed list are some of the biggest names in showbiz, including Barbra Streisand's sheer shocker in 1969, Kate Hudson's frilly nightmare in 2001 and a Celine Dion ensemble that did the Canadian singer no favours in 1999.

Grab ya popcorn.

Björk

Why are you doing this Björk? Photo / Getty Images

Barbra Streisand

We still love ya Barbra Streisand but we have not forgotten this. Photo / Getty Images

Or this. Photo / Getty Images

Celine Dion

Celine Dion obviously having an identity crisis in 1999. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson looking about 20 years older than she actually was in 2001. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga

She’s up for Best Actress this year so hopefully Lady Gaga leaves the weird red dishwasher gloves at home. Photo / Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

Weird flex Whoopi but OK. Photo / Getty Images

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman is gorgeous but her dress in 2004 should be outlawed. Photo / Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow ruining lives in 2002. Photo / Getty Images

Demi Moore

Yes that is Demi Moore. Yes she is wearing bike pants and a skirt cape. Photo / Getty Images

Charlize Theron

She rarely steps a fashion foot wrong but Charlize Theron didn't win much praise in 2010. Photo / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Stylist: What colour do you want to wear Nicole? Nicole: Vomit colour. Photo / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

ScarJo wearing a big scarf in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Halle Berry

Halle Berry obviously looks stunning but this dress is a confused curtain. Photo / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie