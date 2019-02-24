The Academy Awards is the ultimate Hollywood event; a dream vision of artistic designer gowns and million-dollar jewels.

A-list elite will flock to the 91st glittering affair today to celebrate the most talented stars in their field, each vying for their own coveted golden Oscar statue.

And while there is huge interest in award winners, there's no denying the red carpet is where the magic will happen.

The Oscars elegant reputation means celebrities bring their A-game every year.

Advertisement

But for every hit over the years, there have been plenty of misses. These are some of the most jaw-dropping looks.

• Keep up with the Herald's red carpet coverage from 12.30pm.



BEST DRESSED

Some of the most timeless looks in history have been on the Academy Awards red carpet, including Audrey Hepburn's Givenchy number in 1975 and Farrah Fawcett's slinky gold gown in 1978.

More recently, Angelina Jolie sent the internet into a frenzy with that thigh high split Versace dress in 2012, which triggered the iconic meme #AngiesRightLeg.

Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2013, with a statement Dior ball gown to match, while Margot Robbie did Australia proud last year in a simple but stunning white Chanel dress.

These are the best looks.

Never forget. #AngiesRightLeg. Photo / Getty Images

Margot Robbie just missed out on Best Actress but she certainly won the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

J-Law may have tripped over accepting her 2013 Oscar win but the dress was worth it. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Stone in 2017. No words. Photo / Getty Images

One of Charlize Theron's best ever red carpet looks in 2004. Photo / Getty Images

JLo knows how to hit a red carpet, pictured here in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

So hard to pull off this shade, but Michelle Williams managed. Photo / Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o blew everyone away in 2014 in this dreamy baby blue princess dress. Photo / Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy in 1954. Are we dreaming? Photo / Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in Giorgio Armani, dripping in Tiffany & Co jewels. Just stop it. Photo / Getty Images

Only Cher, pictured here in 1988, can wear something like this and make a best dressed list. Photo / Getty Images

Our Margot gets another mention, because she dressed like an Oscar in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Actual queen. Beyonce owns the red carpet here. Photo / Getty Images

This is actually too much to handle. Madonna and Michael Jackson in 1991. Photo / Getty Images

Talk about a power couple. Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow looking effortlessly chic in 1996. Photo / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson in 2011 is up there as one of her greatest red carpet looks. Photo / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman on fire in 2007. Photo / Getty Images