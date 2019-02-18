Passengers on a packed train were left furious when a woman refused to move her designer handbag off a seat, claiming she didn't want "disgusting" people sitting next to her.

The incident occurred in New Jersey in the US and shows the woman pushing her bag in-between her and the man sitting next to her and refusing to move it.

Multiple passengers can be heard telling the woman to move her bag so someone can sit down but she just leaves her headphones in and pretends not to notice the commotion going on around her.

"Come on, it's already a late train. You're delaying everybody," the man sitting next to says.

She eventually takes an ear bud out, telling the man "there are plenty of seats".

The crowd of standing commuters immediately point out the train is full so there isn't.

"You're not disabled, you're not pregnant. I don't give a f**k. I don't want your bed bugs. I don't want your smell. You're disgusting," she screams at one of the female passengers.

In a second video the man that was next to her has left and she now has her bag fully covering the spare seat.

The train conductor arrives and taps her bag to get her attention and asks her to move.

She screams at him not to touch her stuff while hitting his hand away.

Police finally arrive on the scene and escort the woman off the train.