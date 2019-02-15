Name:

Jessica Addis

Occupation:

Studio manager and owner

Place of work

: F45 Training Tauranga

What does your job involve?

I have such an exciting role. Each day I do a whole array of things, from jumping on social media and creating Insta stories, to creating relationships with triallers and welcoming them to our family. And then of course doing the day-to-day operations of running the studio. No two days are the same.

What is the main thing you want to achieve professionally?

I am so passionate about the wellbeing of others through fitness, nutrition and mindset, so I would love to develop more in these areas so I can be in a position where I can be a positive influence to people through our studio, on social media and in our community.

Why did you get into this profession?

I found my love for fitness eight years ago, however my strengths were in building relationships, processes and management. It was only in 2017 I was able to combine my passion and strengths in the role of studio manager at F45 and I have enjoyed each day since.

What do you like about your job the most?

Being in a session with the members. It's the one time they give me a dose of my own medicine from sessions I've run with them.

What is the most challenging aspect of your role?

The time involvement. Although we love putting in time to do our best for our members, it can be taxing on personal lives.

What is your proudest work moment?

Being able to reflect on where my vision of myself was a few years ago, and to then say I have started to create the life I wanted. For that I am grateful for the opportunities I've been given.

What is the best piece of career advice you've received?

To be genuine and to be grateful.

What is the most important thing your current role has taught you?

To back myself. I juggle marketing, running classes, shift work, management of members and staff, and day-to-day operations. I'm really happy with the way things are going and it's shown me that if I just back myself more, I can succeed.



