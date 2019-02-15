

A fashion flop isn't enough to get Napier woman Michaela Smith down, after her online order for a vintage style dress didn't go quite to plan.

A beautiful blue and white pinstripe dress with a finishing touch of flora, fauna and flamingos caught Smith's eye on well known website Ali Express.

Being plus size and 6ft tall, Smith checked her measurements, double checked and then checked again, before making the $27 too-good-to-be-true purchase.

A slight mishap - Napier woman Michaela Smith is selling her dress on Trade Me after finding it was several sizes too small. Photo / Supplied

Upon the parcel's arrival, excitement turned to disbelief as Smith tried the dress on, only to realise it was several sizes too small.

"It was like I was wearing children's clothes, I just seem to be a sucker for punishment.

"I really didn't care if it didn't fit because it only cost me 27 bucks, but it just turned out to be a complete rip-off," she said.

While most people laughed with her about the dud item, Smith said she received online abuse as well.

"Some people got quite aggressive just because I had bought a rip-off. It's not like I did on purpose."

Smith put her failed purchase on Trade Me with the auction set to end on Saturday at 8.48pm. The bidding on Friday was sitting at $180.

Smith said it had been a learning curve, but she'd received plenty of support and kind messages from all over the world.

"I've had a lot of people saying thanks for sticking up for us bigger girls. I'm a size 18-20 and a lot of people keep saying 'thank you for being brave', I don't think I'm being brave, I think the whole thing's hilarious."

"I'll still order from Ali Express, but I'll just make sure that I go up four sizes at least before making the purchase, I wouldn't trust the size chart at all."

Smith has always had a love of fashion and describes her choice as 'fun and bright'.

"It's like a child dresses me," she laughed.

Although she only paid a minimal amount for the dress, Smith said she was blown away with how much attention it had received on the Trade Me auction.

"I said it only cost me $27, I have no idea why they're bidding so much, they could just go on to Ali Express and get one, I think it's fantastic that it's received so much hype though."