Happy Valentine's Day to everyone but especially New Zealand's first bloke Clarke Gayford who's going through some rough times.

Gayford, who had been quiet on Twitter since November, posted on the social network this afternoon that, for Valentine's Day, he received a load of plain white bread.

"It might not seem like much, but considering the food poisoning I'm coming out the other side of, it is EVERYTHING," he added.

For valentine's I got this loaf of plain white bread. It might not seem like much, but considering the food poisoning I'm coming out the other side of, it is EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/OAtTlP2YHF — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) February 14, 2019

There won't be any fancy candlelit dinners at the Ardern-Gayford's this evening.

Advertisement

Twitter users jumped onto the chance to sympathise with Gayford and also offer advice on coping with his misfortune. One Twitter user suggested raspberry cordial to help with the runs (at least the cordial is red so it's sort of within the theme of the day), while another one suggests ginger ale.