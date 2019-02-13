Parents around the world have taken to social media to express concern their toddlers are speaking with a British accent after watching too much Peppa Pig.

Young fans are said to have picked up different twangs of their favourite characters from the popular British TV kids show.

Parents are growing concerned, with some also claiming their children are snorting at the end of their sentences like little pigs.

The "Peppa effect" was first reported on parenting site Romper and then spread to Twitter.

Mother and writer Janet Manley revealed her daughter started calling her "Mummy" and would oink after she started to watch the show two years ago.

"Two years later, she still oinks in conversation. Call it the Peppa effect," she wrote.

An Auckland babysitter told the Herald that a number of young children she looks after often adopt a British accent or will subconsciously say certain words with a twang.

One stepfather from Auckland also revealed his 4-year-old child would talk in a British accent for hours after watching the show, before slipping back into a Kiwi tone.

Other parents from around the world took to social media to explain the issues they're having with their children.

One parent wrote on Twitter: "My child won't stop talking with an accent ever since she started watching Peppa Pig."

Another user said: "My 4-year baby girl loves watching Peppa Pig and I have noticed her accent and grammar is extraordinary.

"Last night I tucked her to sleep and she looks at me and says 'daddy, can you snuggle me?'

"I was like, why did you just say that? I don't remember the last time I used that word."

Thousands of others revealed their children were adopting British accents.

Peppa Pig was first aired in 2004. Peppa's voice is performed by 17-year-old Harley Bird.