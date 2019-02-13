It's Valentine's Day so, naturally, the internet will be flooded with love stories to warm even the coldest of hearts.

Fear not, you don't need to waste your day away reading about loved up couples. When it comes to true love, this story will make your day.

Meet Cameron and Indianna. He's from the Hawke's Bay, she's from Whanganui.

When it comes to true love, this story will make your day. Photo / Starship

They met at Starship when they were born, with half a heart each.

(See what I mean? Get your tissues handy.)

Over the years, Cameron and Indianna's lives have intersected numerous times, mostly in the corridors of Starship Hospital. That was the last place they wanted to be in but there was also the face they wanted to see the most.

Their friendship grew and grew, with every visit, every minute of shared playtime.

They were born nine days apart, two children with beautiful broken hearts. Their families bonded over their shared misfortune and, with time, Cameron and Indianna became best friends - their two half hearts made a whole one full of love.

Between them, they've undergone seven open heart surgeries in their short lives. You wouldn't wish open heart surgery on anyone - and they've had it sevenfold. Through it all, their bond and hearts grew stronger in unison.

Cameron and Indianna bonded over their broken hearts. Photo / Starship Foundation

It's not easy mending a broken heart - all good love songs teach you that. But theirs are surely on the mend, and boy do they know how to love.

This Valentine's Day, help mend a broken heart

Sadly, Cameron and Indianna's stories are not unique. Every hour of every day, Starship works to save Kiwi children's lives.

There are nearly 130,000 patient visits to Starship Child Health each year, including around 1000 outreach clinics where Starship teams offer specialist support all around New Zealand.

There are nearly 130,000 patient visits to Starship Child Health each year, including around 1000 outreach clinics where Starship teams offer specialist support all around New Zealand.

Happy Valentine's Day.