Prince Philip has voluntarily given up his driving licence after his horror crash outside the Queen's country estate Sandringham at Norfolk.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman told the Sun: "After careful consideration The Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence."

Police are still investigating last month's accident, which happened as the 97-year-old was pulling out of a side road.

A Kia travelling along the main road, which had the right of way, "T-boned'' the driver's side of the Prince's Land Rover, which overturned.

The Kia driver, a 28-year-old woman, received knee injuries and her 45-year-old passenger suffered a broken wrist.

A nine-month-old baby escaped injury.

Prince Philip was badly shaken up but conscious after the accident, and a passer-by helped him climb out of the sunroof of his Land Rover, which lay on its side.

Given the force of the accident, and Philip's advanced age, he is considered very lucky to have escaped serious injury.

The Prince was back behind the wheel soon after but will no longer drive, having now surrendered his licence.