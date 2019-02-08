Meghan Markle's friends wanted to remain anonymous after spilling their thoughts on The Duchess in an eye-opening new interview.

The inner circle spoke out to People under an anonymous cloak to prevent damaging their relationship with the 37-year-old.

But just hours after slamming the "lies and untruths" surrounding the expectant royal — and revealing the devastating effect they're having on her — theories about who the mysterious mates of Meghan are have already begun circulating.

First up is the "friend from LA", who is at the centre of the new media storm.

The source shares sweet details about her recent visit to Meghan's cottage in Kensington Palace, spilling all about the intricate touches she experienced inside.

Meghan — dubbed the "perfect hostess" — enjoys lit candles, treats guests to slippers and a luxe robe and is apparently very hands on in the kitchen, making every meal for the duration of their stay.

"She loves feeding you, taking care of you — none of that has changed," said the unnamed friend.

It's thought this mysterious friend is one of Meghan's close-knit LA-set, pilates instructor Heather Dorak.

The pair have been super close since the former Suits star began taking her classes, with Heather flying over to the UK for her wedding to Harry in May last year.

Another friend that attempts to set the record straight is a "long-term friend" who talks about Meghan's controversial relationship with her dad, Thomas Markle, and half-siblings Samantha and Thomas Jnr.

"They have been made to appear as siblings who had this falling out, and that's not the truth at all. They were not a part of her life," the secret source told the publication.

This secretive friend is suspected to be Lindsay Jill Roth — Meghan's best friend from university.

Despite their long-distance relationship, they've continued to share a close bond, with Lindsay telling People back in March 2017: "We're the kind of friends who can be 3000 miles away and still be talking about or thinking the same thing, and even texting each other the same thing at the same time miles away."

Another private friend who said they'd enjoyed an invite to inside the royal's "small and cosy" love nest, is described simply as a "close confidante".

This cryptic clue alludes to her long-running friend and unofficial stylist Jessica Mulroney who met Meghan over a decade ago when Meghan first moved to Canada.

The mum-of-one has enjoyed luxury holidays with her royal mate before she met Harry, with reports saying they enjoy working on charitable events together too.

They're so close, Jessica was even meant to join Meghan on her first royal tour which brought her to Australia last October.

There are famous faces spilling the beans on Meghan too, with it being believed two of her former Suits co-star's were involved in the tell-all article.

Abigail Spencer — who attended her Windsor wedding — could be the "former co-star" quoted in the piece, rubbishing the claims the Duchess is anything but genuine.

"When you see her at walkabouts, when she crouches down to talk to the kids and genuinely has real conversations with people, that's Meg," they said.

There's also a "former colleague", which some are suggesting could be her on-screen love interest Patrick J Adams, or actress Sarah Rafferty, though the report states the unknown friends are all females.

"We talk daily. And the first thing out of her mouth is, 'How are the kids? How are you?' I'm not even allowed to ask about her until she finds out about me," the anonymous source states.

Last night Meghan's outspoken half-sister Samantha branded the report "fake news", calling the sources "imaginary".

"#PeopleMagazine this article is total bulls*** there are plenty of text messages and receipts to prove otherwise. Stop the PR crap #Fake News," she wrote.

"'Sources say' Means imaginary sources,' Samantha added in another tweet, also writing "if the narcissist is wealthy they pay very expensive PR teams to change the way people see you".

People claimed in the explosive report that not long after her wedding to Prince Harry Meghan sent a letter to her father telling him she "loved him" and begging him to stop "victimising her".

Thomas had pulled out of attending Meghan's nuptials just days beforehand after it emerged he had been staging photos with the paparazzi.

But in a reply that left the Duchess "absolutely devastated," her friends say Thomas answered by suggesting "the two of them should pose for a picture or stage a picture to show the world they'd made up".

The mysterious friends said she couldn't understand the response, giving fans an insight into Meghan's feelings about the shocking scandal.

It's not known if Meghan gave permission for her friends to defend her.