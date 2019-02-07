An Indian man from Mumbai is suing his parents for giving birth to him "without his consent".

Raphael Samuel, 27, believes it is wrong to put an unwilling person through the "rigmarole" of life for the parents' benefit and has compared giving birth to "kidnapping and slavery".

In a viral video, Samuel revealed to his followers why he is suing his parents.

"I want everyone in India and the world to realise one thing that they are born without their consent. I want them to understand that they do not owe their parents anything.

"If we are born without our consent, we should be maintained for our life. We should be paid by our parents to live."

Posting on Facebook today, he also asked his followers: "Why does society reward people who have unprotected sex?"

Samuel is part of the "anti-natalist movement", where younger people are resisting social pressure to have children.

Speaking to the Print Samuel said: "I love my parents, and we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure.

"Life has been amazing, but I don't see why I should put another life through the rigmarole of school and finding a career, especially when they didn't ask to exist."

Samuel runs a Facebook page called Nihilanand where he regularly posts anti-natalist material to hundreds of followers.









His mother Kavita Karnad Samuel, who is a lawyer, said yesterday that she admired his boldness.

"I must admire my son's temerity to want to take his parents to court knowing both of us are lawyers," she wrote.

"If Raphael could come up with a rational explanation as to how we could have sought his consent to be born, I will accept my fault.

"I'm very happy that my son has grown up into a fearless, independent thinking young man. He is sure to find his path to happiness."