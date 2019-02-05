If you were hoping for a relaxing end to your busy work day … do not continue reading this. All that lies ahead is discomfort and a whole lot of inward cringing.

Social media users are roasting a short clip of Lord Mayor Graham Quirk attending a preview of Brisbane's BrisAsia Festival at Chinatown in the Valley.

According to its website, the Festival "showcases traditional and contemporary Asian arts and cultural events".

You'd be forgiven for expecting to see a kimono or two. Perhaps some soothing tunes performed on the guzheng. A classical Chinese dance number.

What you may not expect is a group of schoolgirls performing a dance for the Mayor, which … well … evokes a sense of general discomfort, to say the least:

Lord Mayor Graham Quirk attends a preview of Brisbane’s BrisAsia Festival at Chinatown in the Valley. #BrisAsia #7News pic.twitter.com/TL56w0UleP — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) February 5, 2019

You can literally taste the discomfort on Mr Quirk's face as the camera reluctantly pans back to him throughout:

"This is ... this is fine." Photo / Channel 7

"Just keep smiling politely." Photo / Channel 7

"FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, JUST KEEP SMILING." Photo / Channel 7

If you find the video a bit off-putting, you're not alone. 7 News Brisbane's social media channels have been flooded with feedback, with many comparing it to this iconic Ja'mie King dance scene:

"When Ja'mie King is put in charge of organising the entertainment for the Lord Mayor. This is intensely cringe," wrote Kym Rose.

"Not sure if smiling because he's enjoying it so much or because this is awkward AF and he had to smile as not to appear rude," noted Chrissy McCarthy.

"Yep that's creepy af," commented Melissa Cadenaro.

If anyone needs us, we'll be off in a church somewhere praying for the Lord Mayor's soul.