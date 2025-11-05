Advertisement
Ray O’Leary on comedy, travel and preparing for the Best Christmas Comedy Show

NZ Herald
Ray O'Leary speaks to the Herald about all things comedy. Photo / Supplied

Ray O’Leary had New Zealand in stitches in season four of Taskmaster New Zealand, and recently took his unique brand of comedy to the Melbourne Comedy Festival.

Now the Whanganui-raised comedian on the rise is busy preparing for the Best Christmas Comedy Show On Earth.

The 36-year-old took a

