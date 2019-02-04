An emotional video has captured the moment a paralysed groom stood up for his bride during their first dance.

Brazilian man Hugo Rohling has been wheelchair-bound for five years after a horrific motorcycle accident, but that didn't stop him being able to stand up and dance with his new wife Cinthia Zanun at their wedding.

After their initial choreographed dance, where Hugo was still sitting in his wheelchair, the moment became more emotional when his brother and father joined in and strapped their legs to his so he was able to stand up.

Tive o prazer de participar desse casamento incrível dos meus amigos Cinthia Zanuni II e Hugo Rohling em Cuiabá, e vou compartilhar esse vídeo do que realmente o Amor é capaz.💙💙💙. Posted by Marcelo Henrique da Silva on Wednesday, 9 January 2019

Cinthia then came back and embraced her husband as they all swayed together to Sam Smith's Make it to Me

The heartwarming video has since gone viral, being viewed more than 16 million times and shares more than 400,000 times.

It has captured the heart of many including Late Late Show host James Corden who wrote on Twitter: "Oh my god. This is the most beautiful thing I've seen today x."

Oh my god. This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen today x pic.twitter.com/L8xECzVDF5 — James Corden (@JKCorden) February 1, 2019

Comedian Trevor Noah also shared the video, revealing he "only cried twice watching this video".