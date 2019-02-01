Meghan Markle is basically unrecognisable in possibly one of the most epic "throwback" photos of the new royal.

A young Duchess of Sussex features in a photo posed by musical theatre star, Katharine McPhee

"Meghan and I did musicals together as kids," McPhee wrote on Instagram.

"She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me."

Well before her Suits or royal era, Markle, now 37, is shown with heavy makeup, red lipstick and thinner eyebrows, with a beaming smile.

It's been a dramatic transformation for the pregnant Duchess, who sported a sophisticated look out in London today for an official engagement for the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Arriving at the University of London, Markle wore a black Givenchy coat and pleated dress, Meghan had her hair pulled back in a bun — and neutral-coloured lips that were a far cry from that red lippy.

Meantime, former Smash starMcPhee, 34, is now engaged to legendary composer David Foster, 69.

Earlier this week, McPhee shut down a troll who called out the couple's 35-year age gap.

McPhee took to Twitter this week to share an update on her upcoming nuptials, according to Fox News.

"Picking your bridal party is like a real life MySpace top 8," the 34-year-old joked on Twitter.

While most of the responses to the star's tweet were positive, one user wrote back: "Except MySpace lasted longer than this marriage ever will @jessicaleighleigh."

The Smash actor wasted no time responding to the commenter, writing: "I'm assuming it also lasted longer than any relationship you ever had with a hairdresser?"

The exchange was shared by the Instagram account @Commentsbycelebs.