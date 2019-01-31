We've all been there: Coveting a pair of shoes but finding they're completely sold out in our size. But does the Duchess of Sussex face this struggle too? Surely not.

After Meghan Markle stepped out yesterday in another elegant outfit, one important detail appeared to be slightly off: the size of her shoes.

The nude stilettos she chose for her to visit to the Association Of Commonwealth Universities in London appeared to be noticeably spacious around the heel, far from a perfect fit.

You'd expect Markle would receive royal treatment and any clever brand would ensure if she wanted to wear their shoes, she'd be supplied with a pair her size, right?

A celebrity stylist believes Markle's big shoes were likely chosen on purpose. Photo / Getty Images

But according to celebrity stylist Lucas Armitage, it's likely Markle chose a size too big on purpose.

He told the Daily Mail: "Buying a shoe a size or two bigger is a trick often utilised by pregnant women worried about dreaded foot swelling."

Foot swelling is a normal symptom during pregnancy, caused by fluid accumulation in tissues, as women produce 50 per cent more blood and fluids to provide for the baby.

Beyond their roomy fit, Armitage notes Markle's shoes weren't exactly clean.

The sides of her shoes shows dark marks, which Armitage says could easily have been avoided: "The heel has some dirt where she may have walked on grass or soil and she may benefit from using a protection spray on her suede courts to avoid staining."

Her shoes might not have been perfect, but her new hairstyle of choice - a slicked-back ballerina bun - has impressed fans.

A departure from her usual low bun with a middle-parting and loose curls, the tight updo left no opportunity for a single hair to blow out of place.

It's been a busy week of royal engagements for Markle and celebrity stylist James Johnson believes the Duchess' new 'do could be tactical. He told the Daily Mail the mum-to-be could be pulling it back so she doesn't have to wash her hair too often, and may be experiencing weakened strands due to her pregnancy.

"Not only do up dos give you extra time in bed in the morning, but they also prevent your hair from over styling," explained Johnson.

"During pregnancy, some women find the extra hormones can make their [hair] stronger, where as some ladies conversely find themselves with weaker hair prone to snapping."