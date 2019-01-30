A 16-year-old boy from Victoria, Australia, has gone into cancer remission for the third time, just in time to start Year 11.

Tyler Fishlock has made headlines across Australia over the years as he has bravely battled cancer.

The teenager was first diagnosed with a rare genetic eye cancer, retinoblastoma, when he was just 3 years old, which led him to go blind.

In 2013, aged 11, Fishlock received a nomination for the Child of Courage Award in the Pride of Australia awards.

The following year, he was diagnosed with cancer again and had to receive aggressive chemotherapy treatments, as well as undergo surgery.

In April last year, after breaking bones in his right leg, he was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in his short life.

Still, he never stopped fighting.

In August, he had surgery to remove the tumours in his leg and was scheduled to go through 20 rounds of chemotherapy.

The chemo treatment had to be called off after 16 rounds, to give him a rest. His body began to struggle and it looked like he was going to need a kidney transplant.

To everyone's surprise, his tumour began to shrink. On Tuesday, the family received confirmation that the boy has gone into remission.

"Congratulations to the lady that won $107 million the other week in Powerball, but I can beat that," his mum wrote in a Facebook post.

"Had Tyler's oncologist appointment this afternoon for the results of his scans and I am beyond happy to let you all know that Tyler is back in remission.

"There are no words to express how proud we are of Tyler and the strength and courage he has shown over the last 11 months of fighting this cruel disease.

"We have gone from facing him losing his leg to amputation, to Tyler starting his dream of training in ninjutsu.

"You are my hero Tyler, you sure are an inspirational young man and I am one proud mumma."

"What a star, what an inspiration to us all," someone commented on the post.

"Tyler you are amazing!! You are our hero."