An Aussie guy confronted his "cheating" partner in the most brutal way — greeting them at the airport with a huge sign shaming the alleged affair.
The unknown man was spotted in the arrivals area of Melbourne airport recently brandishing a giant sign that read: "I know you cheated".
His bold actions have since been slammed after another passenger saw him waiting for his epic showdown and shared a photo of the drama on Twitter, news.com.au reports.
Melbourne twitter user Krystal said: "At Melbourne airport today, he was waiting to greet his cheating partner … I AM DECEASED."
But while the poster saw the funny side, many Twitter users branded the confrontation "petty" and "ridiculous".
While the details behind how he discovered the suspected the alleged cheating is unknown, many have still rallied behind the guy over the "betrayal".
Mostly though, people were just curious as to how the dramatic situation played out.
Currently, Twitter users are still waiting for an update on the brutal situation.
The thread has received almost 25,000 retweets since it was shared last week and over 75,000 likes and is showing no sign of slowing down.