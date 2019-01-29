With temperatures soaring across the country, Kiwis are being urged to stay cool as well as keep their pets away from the heat as much as possible.

Some places in New Zealand have already hit 30C, with plenty more heat in the forecast.

Taumarunui and Te Kuiti are both looking at a maximum of 34C today. These are some of the hottest temperatures New Zealand has seen in years.

Pets can suffer from this heat even more than their human companions so it is important to keep an eye on them at all times.

A dog, for example, can withstand a body temperature of 42 degrees for only a short time before suffering irreparable brain damage or even death.

Make sure you help your pets cope with the heatwave. Photo / 123rf

If you have a furry pal, here are some important ways to keep them cool:

1. Do not leave your pet in the car. Animals quickly die in overheated vehicles.

2. If you have to drive anywhere with your pet, keep constant air circulating in the vehicle.

3. Keep wet towels handy for your pet to lie on and cool down in.

4. Avoid walking your dog on hot asphalt surfaces or beach dunes. Always check the pavement when you take your dog for a walk. If it's hot for your hands, it's hot for their paws.

5. Walk your pets later in the day, once the temperature cools down.

6. As much as possible, keep offering them water and shade.

7. Add ice cubes to the water dish.

8. Watch for signs of heatstroke, including: raised temperature, rapid breathing and panting, excess saliva, fatigue, muscle tremors, red eye membranes, red mouth and staggering.

Overheated dogs should be gradually cooled down, not put into cold water.