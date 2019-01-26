Super chef Gordon Ramsay has touched down on Stewart Island as the latest stop in his whirlwind tour of the country.

And in trademark style he could not resist teasing the fresh-faced pilot he had entrusted to land the "little putt putt" about 30 kilometres south of the South Island.

"How old are you now?" Ramsay can be heard asking the pilot on his Instagram story.

"That was a bumpy flight, well done bud."

"It was hardly anything," the captain replied.

The three-star Michelin chef and reality television star's tour of the country is connected to his new National Geographic TV series, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, set to air later this year.

While on Stewart Island Ramsay dined at the Church Hill Boutique Lodge & Restaurant where he marvelled at the breakfast on offer, showing it off to the world on Instagram.

"That is an English Breakfast to die for. Damn."

Gordon Ramsay's instagram story showed off the breakfast he had at Church Hill.

Ramsay has already nipped around Auckland on a Lime e-scooter and dubbed Wanaka stunning on his tour of the country.

While in Wanaka Ramsay had a decadent meal at Kika and was pictured posing with staff members in the kitchen.