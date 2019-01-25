The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly set to break royal tradition and not hire a nanny for their first-born child.

Vanity Fair has reported that instead, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland will take on the role of child carer when needed.

Most royal couples, such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have hired a professional nanny to help with raising the youngest members of the family.

Prince Harry himself had a close relationship with his childhood nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, and she even attended his wedding in May 2018.

Advertisement

There is reportedly plenty of room for a nanny in the couple's new home Frogmore Cottage, which is part of the Windsor estate and boasts 10 bedrooms chopped into five units.

Doria is set to be stepping into the new role. Photo / Getty Images

Sources revealed to Vanity Fair that while the couple may not "initially" hire a nanny, they are not against the idea of hiring one in the future if they need it.

Ever since their May 2018 wedding, there has been speculation about if and when Meghan's mother Doria will relocate from Los Angeles to the UK full time, or fly between the two cities to help raise her first grandchild.

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton plays an active role in the lives of her three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the youngest royal, Prince Louis.

However, the Cambridges also employ full-time nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who they hired in 2014 following the birth of Prince George.

Prince George with his nanny. Photo / Getty Images

Borrallo came well educated, having trained at the prestigious Norland College, which is known to produce nannies for the rich and famous.