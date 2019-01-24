Video footage of a mother in Mexico angrily throwing her jandal at her fleeing teenage daughter as gone viral, mostly because of the mother's impressive aiming skills.

An eyewitness with a smartphone filmed the woman walking out into the street as her daughter runs away during what appears to be a family row.

The mother is seen taking off her jandal and purposefully launching it at the teenager who is by now some 30m away.

A man can be heard in the background of the clip - filmed at an undisclosed location in Mexico - saying: "Go on, hit her, hit her!"

Advertisement

The jandal flies as straight as an arrow, before hitting the daughter between the shoulders.

The young woman is so surprised she falls over in the street while her mum is seen laughing so hard she has to lean on a car for support as she turns away.

The video was later shared on Twitter where it has racked up more than 1.3 million views and more than 60,000 likes.

Many online viewers said the "chanclazo volador" (flying jandal) is a popular way for Mexican mums to punish their errant daughters.

"All my respect and admiration to that lady! That should be an Olympic sport," a Twitter user commented.