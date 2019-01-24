There's one style celebs keep wearing that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour just doesn't understand.

Vogue has begun a new video series, "Go Ask Anna" and in the first episode, she reveals her disapproval for many of the outfits we see at today's exclusive events.

"We're surrounded by so many celebrities that you feel are dictated to by their stylists and dictated to by what the press may think of them, and therefore end up in a strapless fishtail sequin dress that we've seen 5000 times," Wintour says.

This isn't the first time the 69-year-old has voiced her disappointment in the predictable mundaneness of red carpet fashion in this day and age.

The queen of the Met Gala said in 2015 she'd be giving the Tony Awards a necessary revamp. She thought the previous year was pitiful.

"I was just recently at the Tony Awards … and, God, they need your help. Let me tell you, it was a disaster," Wintour told The Hollywood Reporter. "How many mermaid fishtail strapless sequin (gowns) can we see?"

Katy Perry wearing the "mermaid fishtail strapless sequin" that Wintour doesn't like. Photo / Getty Images

She wants to get the message across that stars need to quit playing it safe with their choices of what to wear.

"In today's world you have to interact. You can't really be some difficult, shy person who is not able to look somebody in the face: You have to present yourself. You have to know how to talk about your vision, your focus and what you believe in. If you can't be passionate about who you are and what you are doing: how can they [your audience] be?"

The icon gives the tick of approval to Vanessa Redgrave: "Whom you always see looking absolutely immaculate … it's just always appropriate," Wintour explains.

She mentions one other who never disappoints: "Or somebody like Lupita (Nyong'o), who's taken such risks on the red carpet but always has looked like herself. She's never not looked like Lupita, but is fearless in her choices."

She praises Vanessa Redgrave and says she looks appropriate every time. Photo / Getty Images

Wintour is a fan of Nyong'o who has a signature look but still always takes risks with her fashion choices. Photo / Getty Images

Wintour says: "I admire women who have a signature style and I admire those who take risks."

So, create a signature look, but avoid repetition. And never, under any circumstances wear a sequined mermaid gown.