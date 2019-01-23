Who needs warming vanilla or fancy French pear to fragrance their home, when you could have the alluring aroma of the Colonel's finest gravy instead?

If this sounds like a bit of you, then you will be more than pleased to know KFC are launching a limited edition KFC gravy scented candle.

But for Kiwi fans looking to get that meaty aroma wafting through their living room, there's a catch.

While only 230 candles will be available to purchase in the UK, there's no word the aromatic fragrance will be coming to New Zealand anytime soon.

The candle is described as much more than a waxy version of solidified gravy - which is probably a good thing.

According to Fox News, KFC's "trusted parfumier" built the candle using "the different ingredients within the gravy" and splitting them into "constituent parts and fragrances matched to each. Then the scent was built component by component in the similar ratios as KFC's iconic gravy."

They went on to say: "The artisanal approach to creating the candles was crucial to ensure the familiar and evocative aroma of gravy was perfectly captured."

This isn't the first time KFC has branched out into the merchandise market either.

Previously the company launched KFC apparel, a bath bomb, Christmas tree decorations and even their own line of KFC flavoured chocolates.