After getting the oil changed in her car a woman was left thoroughly creeped out after receiving a random, unsolicited text from her mechanic.

The unsettling message was posted on Twitter by the woman's sister, along with her scathing reply.

"My sister got creeped on and sexually harassed by a jiffy lube guy via text from his personal phone and …" she tweeted along with the text exchange.

For some reason, the mechanic thought it was a good idea to text one of his customers out of the blue saying: "You are gorgeous."

The woman, clearly confused, asks who she is talking to.

"Your favourite oil change guy," he replied, still having no idea how creepy he is being.

She then asked whether it is the person from "Jiffy Lube", an American brand of oil change shops.

"Yes ma'am. I couldn't help but let you know," he said.

At this moment the women realises that he must have gone back through her files and found her number and decided it was a "teachable moment".

She told him his compliment was "completely unnecessary and unsolicited", pointing out the only communication between them should be about business.

"And now I know you are the type of person to go back in someone's file to find their personal information, what is to keep you from going back and getting my address," she wrote

"There are men who talk, rape and murder women but getting their information this way."

She said she would not going to report him for the violation of privacy but wanted him to understand how creepy and inappropriate his message was.

Thankfully, he seemed to get it and apologised.

The woman finished the conversation by saying that he wasn't even in her "top five favourite oil change guys".

