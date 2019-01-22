A Kiwi beauty blogger has lashed out at Avon on social media after the company released an advertising campaign she claims "body shames women".

Kris Fox, who is a celebrated influencer in New Zealand, slammed the brand's anti-cellulite cream print advert which says "dimples on your face are cute (not on your thighs)".

"What the f*** is this body shaming bulls***?" she asked her 18,000 followers.

"Apparently this is for Avon's #NakedProof campaign! How disgusting, ya'll are horrible.

"What I want to know if how did this get approved by marketing and make it through print?

"What we're not doing in 2019 is setting unrealistic beauty standards. Everyone is beautiful in their own way. So Avon, you can CHOKE!".

Her tweets received applause from fans who were similarly shocked at the images.

The Kiwi blogger's concerns comes just days after UK actress Jameela Jamil complained about the same adverts promoting a skincare range called Body Proof.

Responding to the advert, Jamil tweeted: "And yet EVERYONE has dimples on their thighs, I do, you do, and the CLOWNS at @Avon_UK certainly do.

"Stop shaming women about age, gravity and cellulite. They're inevitable, completely normal things. To make us fear them and try to 'fix' them, is to literally set us up for failure."

Here is the full picture for those of you being told on this thread by @Avon_UK that this is not their responsibility... pic.twitter.com/78q6iAchzG — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 19, 2019

Another image shows a woman dancing in her underwear with the caption "buh-bye cellulite" and says users will "see dramatic results in just four weeks".

A third on says "every body is beautiful", and went on to claim that their products reduced cellulite, firmed skin and softened stretch marks.

The Good Place star carried on criticising the adverts by tweeting: "Everybody is beautiful, unless they have any "flaws" I guess. What a gross abuse of the body positive movement.

"I want you all to look out for this constant manipulation. Once you see it, you can't unsee it. It's everywhere. You are constantly being manipulated to self hate."

Every body is beautiful, unless they have any “flaws” I guess. What a gross abuse of the body positive movement. I want you all to look out for this constant manipulation. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. It’s everywhere. You are constantly being manipulated to self hate. pic.twitter.com/cUnV8N3lD8 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 19, 2019

She went on to say why she thought these sorts of adverts were so wrong. "Shame on @AvonInsider and any publication that allows this sort of abusive advertising.

"My timeline is full of women saying adverts like these are why they are afraid to be naked in front of lovers, or to wear a swimsuit. You are being robbed of your money and self esteem."

Avon UK quickly replied, claiming they had no responsibility for the campaign.

"Hi Jameela, Naked Proof is not an Avon UK Campaign and will not be featured in any of our materials. We are looking into this further."

Avon US who were responsible for the adverts wrote: "Hi Jameela, we intended this to be light-hearted and fun, but we realise we missed the mark. We've removed this messaging from all marketing materials.

"We support our community in loving their bodies and feeling confident in their own skin."

They also shared an apology to all their consumers on Twitter.