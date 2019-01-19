WARNING: Graphic images

A young boy has suffered horrific second- and third-degree burns to his feet after walking on a scorching pavement.

Fourteen-month-old Jagger Simmons was rushed to hospital on New Year's Day with eye-watering burns after running over a hot footpath while playing in his grandma's backyard.

His horrified mum Pippa Simmons, 34, has recalled the spine-tingling moment she heard Jagger's cries, resulting in him being rushed to Perth Children's Hospital.

Jagger's injuries were severe. Photo / Supplied

"We'd been playing outside and we put him down on the ground, barefoot, for just ten seconds or so, and the next minute he was screaming," Ms Simmons told Channel 10.

In that time, Jagger — who loves running around outdoors — was left with awful second- and third-degree burns.

Over the next few days, he underwent painful treatment to his raw and exposed wounds.

"They had to cut the blisters away from his feet and then that exposed some nerves which they were quite worried about," Mrs Simmons said, recalling the ordeal.

Alarmingly, Jagger's injuries were obtained in temperatures of about 30C.

According to The Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, toddlers are most at risk of burns and scalds because of their increased mobility and natural curiosity.

If your child does incur a burn, the best thing to do is hold the affected area under cool running water for 20 minutes. If the burn is minor and hasn't caused the skin to blister or break, you shouldn't need to see a doctor. But for all other burns, or if you're particularly concerned, seek medical assistance.

The tot's feet are now on the mend after being left blistered and red raw. Photo / Supplied

Thankfully, Jagger recovered well and is back on his bandaged feet two weeks after his accident — just not without shoes on.

But his Mum doesn't want to see any other families go through the same agony, especially as Australia is currently enduring a "Code Red" heatwave.

"Nothing breaks your heart more than hearing your child scream in pain." Ms Simmons said.