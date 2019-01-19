Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to abandon their $4.49 million Cotswolds farmhouse as they're struggling to afford the upkeep.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took up a two-year lease on the property before their wedding last year but a source has told the Daily Mail they're finding it hard to pay the upkeep of two properties.

It's especially difficult given the $5.39 million building works currently underway at their soon-to-be permanent home at Frogmore Cottage in Berkshire.

The pair will have to pay for the fixtures and fittings, while taxpayers will foot the rest of the bill.

It's understood they have cancelled their lease early and plan to move out in March.

The Daily Mail has also reported that another source said the move was less about money and more about security.

In the past, the farmhouse has been used as a retreat at which the royal couple have hosted a number of A-list friends including George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, and Priyanka Chopra and her new husband Nick Jonas.