The latest internet craze is the #10YearChallenge, which is seeing people post side-by-side photos of themselves in 2009 and 2019 for goodness knows what reason.
Everyone, from your next door neighbour (maybe) to the biggest Hollywood celebrities, is jumping on the bandwagon, despite concerns from IT experts that the meme might not be all that innocent.
Concerns aside, the main reason you shouldn't bother with the #10YearChallenge is because it's a useless (and yes, potentially harmful) time-waster that highlights nothing but the regular passage of time.
Unless you use it to make important points about what important things truly have changed in the world (and in New Zealand) over the last decade.
A number of social media users have used the #10YearsChallenge hashtag to highlight what's been happening in the world because of global warming and climate change, from polar ice caps to reducing glaciers to malnourished polar bears.
While it's fair to say we all made some questionable fashion choices in 2009, it's also important to note that that's not what's important to highlight. In fact, those photos should be buried in the past.