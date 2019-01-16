A woman was left thoroughly "creeped out" after a man she briefly spoke to on the train tracked her down and started sending a series of strange text messages.

Lynda Lorraine took to Twitter to share the unsettling exchange asking her followers if she had a right to be uncomfortable about the situation.

"So I briefly spoke to someone on the train last week, we didn't even exchange socials or anything and today he messaged me," the 20-year-old student wrote.

"Am I overreacting by being creeped out because what on earth."

Advertisement

The messages reveal the stranger was completely oblivious to the fact that his actions could be considered creepy.

His opening message read: "Yo it's me Josh from the train the other day. Got your number from one of your friends hope you don't mind."

Lynda replies telling him it was "kind of creepy" and asked him which friend handed over her number. She then backtracks and asks how he even found her friends seeing as he only knew her name and nothing else.

He explains that he found her Instagram and discovered they had mutual friends, so he asked them about her.

"Don't you think it's less creepy to just follow me on Instagram instead of asking around for my number," she asked.

Lynda asked again who gave him her number and he told her he would tell her if she went on a date with him.

She understandably says no and he keeps pushing. Josh then gets angry that his plan didn't work and accused her of treating him like a stalker.

Read the full creepy exchange below.

Photo / Twitter

Photo / Twitter

Photo / Twitter

Photo / Twitter

Others on Twitters agreed that the way he went about it was extremely creepy.

This is hella creepy. Don't do this. https://t.co/PnOmU48wqr — Torrey Wenger (@EcologyOrDie) January 15, 2019

The exchange reminded some of the new Netflix series You, where the main character becomes overly obsessed with a woman.