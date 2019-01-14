A social media campaign has pulled off a real coup on Instagram.

An account called "world_record_egg" launched on January 5, with the sole intention of achieving the "most-liked photo" record with a photo of an ordinary egg.

It cracked that goal today, peck-ing up the title with over 18.3 million likes from over-egg-cited fans to overtake the previous title holder, reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

The first photo of Jenner's newborn daughter, posted on Feb. 6, 2018, was the leader until this new, mysterious challenger appeared.

The simple photo of an egg on a plain, white background has surpassed the 18.1 million likes required to steal the record from Kylie.

Initially, people in the comments were curious whether the egg would be able to pull it off, while others were correct in being optimistic. "We can do it!" one user commented. "We're making history," added another. Many saying, "You can do it, egg!"

After breaking the record, the mysterious Instagram account shared a message to their egg-cited fans on their story.

Photo / Instagram

Kylie's picture which revealed her daughter's name, was also bombarded with comments from fans. Most either commented the word "egg" or left the egg emoj.

It's only January, but this is no yolk. It's definitely one of 2019's most bizarre moments.