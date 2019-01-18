Sarah Pollok on the great city options to go vegan in Auckland.

THE BUTCHER'S SON

If you thought you knew what could be achieved with the humble vegetable, think again. New to the Ponsonby scene and already a favourite among vegans and meat-lovers alike, The Butcher's Son is bringing you veganism as you've never seen it before. The brainchild of James and Louise Logan, alongside Chris Kinnel, the eatery was inspired by Kinnel's travels in Bali; a plant-based mecca where cheap and delicious vegan food is the norm. With the expertly trained chefs whipping up chicken burgers and nachos amongst the favoured smoothie bowls and salads, its popularity is no surprise.

thebutchersson.co.nz



LORD OF THE FRIES

Want to eat ethical but can't part with your beloved hamburgers, hot dogs, chips or shakes? Or wondering where to take your vegan mate for a late night bite? Fear not, Lord of the Fries has you covered. Operating out of two central locations (St Kevins Arcade and more recently, Snickle Lane), legend has it these plant-based chains' faux-meat can dupe the staunchest of meat-lovers.

lordofthefries.co.nz

Ebisu, Quay St, CBD Auckland. / Photo: Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

EBISU

Whether you're vegan, vegetarian, pescetarian, or I'll-eat-anything-Italian, Ebisu in Britomart is a top-notch pick that will please the pickiest group of eaters. Giving Japanese a contemporary spin (and collecting countless awards as it does), the moodily-lit space is both intimate and lively, while the menu is a true test of restraint. Can't decide between crunchy tempura vegetables, teriyaki tofu or a miso-glazed eggplant that, without fail, will disappear first? We recommending ordering a little something of everything with small sharing plates.

ebisu.co.nz

Mondays Eatery, 503b New North Rd, Kingsland, Auckland./ Photo: Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

MONDAYS EATERY

Nestled in the greenery of Monday's Eatery, soaking in the sun as you sip on a matcha latte, it's easy to forget the bustling New North Rd is just meters away. A welcome addition to the suburb, the wholefoods eatery is a tribute to all things wellness and delicious, where one can kick off their Birkenstocks and indulge in a roast veg toastie, macadamia nut cheesecake or a super-food chocolate smoothie almost too beautiful to drink. Almost.

mondayswholefoods.com

Brunch food at The Shack, Raglan.

THE SHACK

Even stone-cold city lovers know that there is something about getting out of the city. So, if you're set on escape, Raglan's infamous café, The Shack, is a worthy excuse for a trip. Situated on the corner of Bow St and Wainui Rd, the eatery holds an almost constant stream of cruisy customers, tucking into the plant-based, free-range and in-house menu. With a focus on locally and ethically sourced ingredients and the chill vibes that seem to always accompany places near the coast.

theshackraglan.com