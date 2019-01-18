Korean street food is colliding with Kiwi takeaways at Auckland restaurant Tiger Burger, with its fries-wrapped hot dog creation, smothered in the joint's trademark sauces.

Tiger Burger has introduced the "hybrid special" to the menu at the Grey Lynn outlet as its special for January.

Head chef Holly Josef is the mastermind behind the foodie delight, which she said is a spin on traditional Korean street food.

Potato-wrapped hot dogs were popular snacks in Korea, Josef said, and you can often pick them up from streetside stalls.

Tiger Burger's version replaced the fried potato layer encasing the hot dog, with French fries.

Head chef Holly Josef is the mastermind behind the foodie delight. Photo / Fiona Goodall, Getty Images

"It's approaching Korean street food in a way which is easy for the Kiwi locals here to try and appreciate," Josef said.

"Then we wanted to include a twist, so we included the fries.

The dish was then smothered in Tiger Burger's signature 'Kimcheese' sauces - a mix of kimchi, aged cheddar, creme sauce and kimchi ketchup.

The special had been a popular addition to the menu, she said. It had also won over the Tiger Burger team before being launched in-store.

"Every special that we do, I let everyone try it and share their opinions - what we could improve and this and that.

"Everyone loved it - some of my colleagues here are also Korean and they were like 'oh, this is legit'."

The special is available at Tiger Burger until the end of January.