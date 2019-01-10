There is nothing more frustrating then trying to reach your kids and them ignoring your calls.

All you want to know if they are safe, but they are too busy to talk to their lame parents.

Well, this dad's invention may curb your anxieties, as it forces your kids to respond to your messages.

Nick got sick of his kids not replying to his texts. Photo / Twitter

An American father, who was sick of his 13-year-old son ignoring his texts, has created an app, ReplyASAP, which gives parents the power to freeze their kids' phones when they don't respond to a text message.

"ReplyASAP makes messages unmissable between people that matter since, important messages shouldn't be missed," creator Nick told WISTV.

If that doesn't get the child's attention, the app also can set off an alarm on their phone when it's on silent.

ReplyASAP launched on Google Play Store last year and instantly became a hit. It has since been downloaded almost 75,000 times.

Although the app is currently only available on Android devices, an iOS version will be available soon.