Charlotte and Oliver have again taken out the top spot in the list for the most popular baby names of 2018.

Oliver has remained number one for the past six years, while Charlotte maintains the position from last year after fierce rivalry from Olivia who has also shared the title since 2011.

Mia and Nikau are the most loved Māori names.

A total of 13,668 different first names were given to 59,302 babies in 2018.

Jack and Isla were ranked second most popular this year.

Nikau remains number one for the most popular Māori boy's name, having topped the list for the past few years, while Mia is a new entry.

The top Māori baby names were calculated and researched in partnership with the e Taura Whiri I te reo Māori, the Māori Language Commission.

Colin Feslier, principal advisor at the commission, said Māori names had significant cultural and spiritual meaning.

"In Māori tradition, names are given to reinforce memories of past events, family members, or in reference to the qualities hoped for in the child. Whatever the specific motivation, the traditional intent is always to recognise the mana of the child within a community," Feslier said.

"Non–Māori who bestow Māori names can do so to recognise and reinforce the links between all who live in New Zealand through te reo Māori, a language for us all."

Montgomery agreed and said that the increased popularity of Māori names worldwide was exciting to see.

"Our names are an important part of our identity, our culture, and often, our heritage. People of all different beliefs and cultures recognise that the naming of a child is powerful and significant. It's great that Kiwis and even those overseas are engaging with our Māori culture."

TOP GIRLS

1. Charlotte

2. Isla

3. Olivia

4. Amelia

5. Ella

6. Harper

7. Isabella

8. Emily

9. Mia

10. Ava

TOP BOYS

1. Oliver

2. Jack

3. Noah

4. Leo

5. Hunter

6. George

7. Lucas

8. James

9. William

10. Mason

TOP MAORI NAMES

GIRLS

1. Mia

2. Aria

3. Maia

4. Ariana

5. Nina

6. Kaia

7. Anahera

8. Amaia

9. Manaia

10. Kora

BOYS

1. Nikau

2. Ari

3. Manaia

4. Mateo

5. Ihaia

6. Te Ariki

7. Mikaere

8. Manaaki

9. Kauri

10. Kai