An angry New York cop who found out that her sergeant boyfriend was cheating with a married police officer got savage revenge by exposing their affair on Instagram.

The scorned cop, Tyeis Coppin, shared photos of her boyfriend, Sergeant Kandou Worley, kissing his secret lover, Stephanie Gallardo.

When New York Police Department brass were made aware of the situation, after being tipped off about the scandalous photos online, they stripped Worley of his guns.

One picture showed Worley kissing the married officer Gallardo on her forehead, a second showed her sitting on his lap and the third was of him standing behind her.

One of the photos captioned on Instagram said: "I told my girl I loved her 10 mins b4 I f---ed this one."

"She's someone's wife, she's not my girl tho," a second photo was captioned. "I have one and this is not her!!!!"

Worley, 40, and Gallardo, along with Gallardo's husband, all worked in the NYPD's prestigious strategic response group, which responds to terror attacks, civil unrest and other major emergencies.

Gallardo explained an internal interview with NYPD that she married her husband two years after attending the police academy together in 2014. She said although they have a 20-month-old daughter and continue to live together, they are now separated, according to the report.

This Instagram post shows NYPD Sergeant Kandou Worley kissing married NYPD Officer Stephanie Gallardo. Photo / Instagram

She said she dated Worley in September and October but they only kissed and were not further intimate with each other.

According to the internal report, Gallardo told cops that Worley told her that his steady girlfriend, a cop in the 32nd precinct in Harlem, had gained access to his Instagram account and in a fit of rage posted the photos of the pair online.

After talking to Gallardo, the NYPD took Worley's four 9mm handguns away from him.

Worley, who joined the NYPD in July 2007, could be in trouble for dating a subordinate, sources said.

NYPD also stripped guns from the other two officers involved for precautionary measure, however they have both received their guns back.

Worley could receive his gun back after her is interview by investigators, sources said.

He and the officers were not transferred and remain on full duty.