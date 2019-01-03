An Instagram model with more than 1.5 million followers attempted a video of herself having a shower in a bikini, only for the video to go hilariously wrong when the shower head fell on her head.

The shower head reportedly cracked her skull but the injury was not serious and the model uploaded the video anyway, with a funny caption alongside it.

"When you get hit with that 'k' reply," she posted as a caption.

The short video has had more than 1.5 million views since it was posted to her Instagram account last week.

Fans commented that it "like it hurt".

"When you think too much of yourself. Life finds a way to knock you back to reality," someone else said, whereas another one simply commented: "Boom, headshot".