The popular narrative we hear about Tinder dates gone awry normally involves a catfish-type scenario.
But one UK woman clearly had no intention of lying when she turned down a Tinder date, and her excuse has taken the Twittersphere by storm.
While many of us think long and hard to find a believable reason to let someone down easy, this woman clearly knew honesty was the best policy.
Posting a screenshot of the conversation, Brad Galloway from North Yorkshire in the UK shared the unexpected way he was turned down by his Tinder match.
Deciding New Year's Eve would be a good time to meet up, Brad asked his love interest what she was doing.
And we're guessing he never expected her to respond with this: "Having my baby ah. Gutted I'm not out tonight."
The chat has gone viral, gaining 127,000 likes and a thread of responses making light of the situation.
Attracting replies from hysterical users online, one response features a picture of a woman's baby bump painted with the words, "Tinder Surprise".
Brad probably assumed he'd receive an excuse along the lines of "already partying with friends" or "going to a gig". Instead she replied: "Am in hospital."
Concerned she may have done something such as drank too much, he checked she was alright.
But when he learned she was in labour, he realised he was onto a real winner, of sorts.
One Twitter user labelled the situation "modern dating" but most had no words, responding instead with GIFs of people laughing or "LOOOOL" and "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA."