The popular narrative we hear about Tinder dates gone awry normally involves a catfish-type scenario.

But one UK woman clearly had no intention of lying when she turned down a Tinder date, and her excuse has taken the Twittersphere by storm.

While many of us think long and hard to find a believable reason to let someone down easy, this woman clearly knew honesty was the best policy.

Posting a screenshot of the conversation, Brad Galloway from North Yorkshire in the UK shared the unexpected way he was turned down by his Tinder match.

Advertisement

Deciding New Year's Eve would be a good time to meet up, Brad asked his love interest what she was doing.

And we're guessing he never expected her to respond with this: "Having my baby ah. Gutted I'm not out tonight."

The chat has gone viral, gaining 127,000 likes and a thread of responses making light of the situation.

No fun this tinder shite pic.twitter.com/g7sbP1TsJG — BRAD (@BradGalloway1) December 31, 2018

Attracting replies from hysterical users online, one response features a picture of a woman's baby bump painted with the words, "Tinder Surprise".

Brad probably assumed he'd receive an excuse along the lines of "already partying with friends" or "going to a gig". Instead she replied: "Am in hospital."

Concerned she may have done something such as drank too much, he checked she was alright.

But when he learned she was in labour, he realised he was onto a real winner, of sorts.

One Twitter user posted a picture response which has now been liked over 600 times, which shows her pregnant belly with a drawing over it saying 'Tinder Surprise'. Photo / Twitter

One Twitter user labelled the situation "modern dating" but most had no words, responding instead with GIFs of people laughing or "LOOOOL" and "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA."