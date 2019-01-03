Despite being one of the world's most beloved chefs, Jamie Oliver has revealed not even he was good enough to cater for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The cookbook author, TV chef and restaurant owner disclosed this week that he wrote to the Duke and Duchess with an offer to take on the tucker for their May nuptials. But he never received a response.

According to The Sun, Oliver explained the snub on UK TV show Sunday Brunch: "I did actually write and say if they want the food sorted I would bring the best of British and American chefs together to do the catering.

"I didn't get a reply. That is a true story," he told the show's host, Tim Lovejoy, who suggested maybe his fee put the royal pair off.

Advertisement

READ MORE: • Inside Jamie and Jools Oliver's family home

"No, I would have done it for free!" he responded. "You know, I like a bit of a moment. I would have got all the American gang over and got all the British dudes … It would have been the best brigade of kitchen ever."

While the 42-year-old "Naked Chef" has been a fixture on the world's foodie stage since 1999, his royal rejection no doubt added another sour note to what's been a chapter of challenges for his cooking empire.

Oliver claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never responded to his offer to cater for their big day. Photo / Getty Images

Last year the Daily Mail reported that the father-of-five's Italian restaurant chain racked up debts of $138 million - with staff owed $4.1 million.

It was claimed Oliver begged landlords to cut rents in his remaining restaurants in an effort to stop the chain from collapsing entirely.