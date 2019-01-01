Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana have announced they are expecting a fifth child.

Ramsay shared the news on Instagram with a video featuring his four other children and wife saying "Happy New Year" before the camera pans down to 44-year-old Tana's pregnant stomach. Ramsay can be heard saying: "And guess what? Happy new year because...."

The couple are already parents to Megan, 21, Matilda, 17, and twins Jack and Holly, 19. In 2016 they suffered a miscarriage when Tana was 5 months pregnant.

Tana also shared the news on her Instagram account with the caption: "Happy New Year! Oh, and a little news..." and included the prayer emoji.

Clearly delighted about their pending new arrival, the couple recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. On December 21 the chef shared a photo from their wedding, writing: "22yrs today ... happy anniversary gorgeous (at)tanaramsay."

The fifth addition to the Ramsay household will be 17 years younger than the youngest sibling, Matilda.