Research in Australia has revealed the top bogan names in the country for 2018, so if you're looking for bogan name inspo, read on.

Sabrina Rogers-Anderson, author of The Little Book of Bogan Baby Names, has compiled a comprehensive list that shows that bogan names are still strong in Australia.

Here are 10 of our favourites:

Bylan

Like Dylan but with a B.

Chavelle

Very reminiscent of the French word for horse (cheval), Sabrina Rogers-Anderson points out. Very exotic, still incredibly bogan.

Espirit

Again with the French, sort of. Espirit is a mix of "Esprit", the French word for Spirit and "Spirit". Two words that, according to the author, should never be joined together.

Galaxcia

What's the random c doing in there? Galaxia would have been weird enough without it but, according to Rogers-Anderson, bogan parents have now taken it an extra step too far.

Heavyn

Rogers-Anderson points out with one of the main problems with this name: poor Heavyn-with-a-y will spend the rest of her life having to say she's Heavyn-with-a-y.

Tannyyn

It's as hard to read as it is to figure out how to pronounce, with all those n's and y's in there.

Konor

The tradition of swapping C for K for extra bogan-ness is strong.

Wayve

Because Wayne wasn't bogan enough, now you get to mix it with "wave" and come up with this absurdity.

Ryliee

Yup, that's three consecutive vowels, Rogers-Anderson points out.

Shaelyn

Shazza, for short. Probably.



