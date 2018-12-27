A dedicated daughter has gone above and beyond to make her mum's Christmas special after she lost her son in October.

Brittany Garcia explained her little brother was a police officer before passing away, and wanted to give her heartbroken mum a gift to remember her boy.

In his honour, Brittany had her brother's voice placed inside a Build-A-Bear teddy wearing a police officer's uniform and gifting it to her for Christmas.

The heartwarming moment was captured on camera, where the Brittany can be heard telling her mum to press the stuffed animal's hand to hear the recorded message.

Not knowing what to expect, she presses the button and hears her late son's voice, breaking down with mixed emotions at the heartfelt present.

The video was posted on Christmas eve and has been watched more than 5 million times.

"I am completely overwhelmed by the reaction to the video I posted," wrote Garcia in another tweet. "The outpouring of love and support is something else and my family is beyond thankful."

Thousands took to twitter to show their appreciation and love for Brittany's heartwarming gift idea.

"This right here is the most amazing and wonderful gift you could get for Christmas," one person wrote.

"I am so sorry for your loss but am glad you still have a way to hear his voice. Build a bear is so awesome to do stuff like this for people. I hope you had a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year's

Another said: "I'm so sorry for your loss. What an amazing gift. The raw emotion in this video. God bless you and your family."