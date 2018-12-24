The Queen is to urge Britain to overcome "deeply held differences" by treating one another with "respect and as a fellow human being" in her Christmas message to the nation.

Her Majesty will share a message of peace and goodwill she says is needed "as much as ever" in her annual festive broadcast.

"Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding," she will say.

As head of state, the Queen remains publicly neutral on political matters.

Yet her comments, in her last speech before Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union in March, come at the end of a fraught year of political negotiations following the Brexit vote.

Parliamentary deadlock over Theresa May's Brexit deal - which will be voted on by MPs next month - has led to growing calls for a second referendum, which May and Leave supporting MPs have warned would further divide the nation and lead to political chaos.

While Buckingham Palace is always quick to deny political motives behind anything the Queen says, she has in the past used subtle comments to influence the public's thinking on political matters.

On the eve of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, the Queen remarked to a member of the public after a church service that "I hope people will think very carefully about the future".

The comment was picked up by the media and it later transpired that the supposedly off the cuff remark had been scripted by the then Cabinet Secretary, Sir Jeremy Heywood, and the Queen's then private secretary Sir Christopher Geidt to leave no doubt which side of the debate she was on.

Wearing a brooch given to her by the Duke of Edinburgh in 1966, the Queen will also speak fondly of those from whom she draws "strength and encouragement"

"Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance," she will say.

In the broadcast, recorded in Buckingham Palace's white drawing room, the monarch will share a message from Jesus that she considers especially important to highlight at Christmas.

She will say: "I believe His message of peace on earth and goodwill to all is never out of date. It can be heeded by everyone; it's needed as much as ever."

The address is written by the Queen and traditionally emphasises her own Christian faith, as well as reflecting on current issues and draws on her own experiences over the past year.

While some may speculate that the words on conflict could apply equally to her own family, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving apart next year to live separately after rumours of disquiet between them, the Queen is, as ever, speaking to the nation and Commonwealth as a whole.

Royal highlights of 2018 range from the weddings of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the birth of Prince Louis and Lena Tindall, and the 70th birthday celebrations of the Prince of Wales.

In October, the Queen made her first comment on Brexit in a speech at a state banquet, telling the King of the Netherlands that "as we look toward a new partnership with Europe", the values shared by the UK and Holland "are our greatest asset.

In July, she also hosted President Donald Trump for an official visit to Windsor Castle.

During the broadcast, produced this year by Sky News, the Queen wears an Angela Kelly ivory silk cocktail dress and her gold Scarab brooch, with ruby and diamond embellishments, a 1966 gift from the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen is sitting at a desk featuring a framed black and white photograph taken in 1948 of herself as a young Princess Elizabeth, along with Prince Philip and a baby Prince Charles.

The Queen's annual Christmas message will be broadcast at 3pm on Christmas Day.

This article originally appeared on the Daily Telegraph.