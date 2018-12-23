Kourtney Kardashian's fans are totally baffled by the star's latest photoshop fail, which have caused her legs to go "missing".

Kourtney posted a sexy Christmas-themed snap to Instagram posing in a fishtail dress in front of a Christmas tree, with the caption: "So, I really love watches, and diamonds … a house on the beach?"

But many of her 71 million followers were too busy staring at her legs - or lack thereof.

One commented: "You're absolutely stunning and the most naturally beautiful of all the [Kardashians], yet this is not the most flattering photo of you. Legs? The photographer should be spoken with pronto!"

Another simply said: "Legs sweetie, where did your legs go?"

And another joked: "Santa Claus we need you to help us locate a leg that went missing …"

Some fans argued that it was simply the cut of the dress which made her legs appear so slim.

One wrote: "I see your legs girl, I see what the dress was doing and how you were standing. People are so stupid, and will talk about anything."