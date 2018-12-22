You know the drill, every year you make a vague resolution to 'eat healthier' or 'get into shape,' and then a week later, you're eating a tub of ice cream on the couch binge watching Friends for the 6th time in a row.

While there's nothing wrong with having an overarching goal for the year, none of us are perfect, which is why many young adults are opting for a different goal setting scheme in 2019.

Instead of having one or two resolutions, the idea is to have 19 items for 2019 you want to achieve for the year - AKA: 19 for 2019 or 2019 bucket list.

The idea is to make the items as specific as possible so you know when you've achieved them. Think of it as a to-do list with a mix of aspirational goals as well as things you just want to get over and done with by the end of the year.

The idea was made popular by Author Gretchen Rubin on her Happier podcast series and has been gaining popularity on Instagram.

If this sounds like it's for you, here are a few ideas to get you in the 2019 spirit:

This article was originally published at ZM Online and is republished here with permission.