Normally a staunch animal activist, Meghan Markle will allow Prince Harry shoot pheasant on Boxing Day, in what is a long-standing royal tradition.

Prince Harry will take part in the annual post-breakfast hunt on the Sandringham estate despite claims his new wife has "banned him" from shooting, with a source telling the DailyMail that is "completely untrue".

The speculation started after Prince Harry skipped the 2017 shoot, but the DailyMail's report claims he's still been shooting and even bought a black labrador puppy this year for the sole purpose of transforming it into a gun dog.

Another source close to the prince said he is "very keen" to promote wildlife charities alongside his new wife — however he believes hunting is a "sustainable field sport."

And another earlier this month told the Mirror Harry is eating "less meat and more fruit and veg" since marrying Meghan.

"Meghan is a keen animal lover and likes to eat vegan during the week and she has a strict no-fur policy.

"She has also been encouraging Harry to eat less meat and more fruit and veg and is now keen to fully convert him to her views on hunting."