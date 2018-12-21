Reduced cream and onion dip, bubbly, berries, beer and wrapping paper are some of the biggest sellers on Christmas Eve as panicked shoppers prepare for the big day.

And come Boxing Day, items aimed to fix the previous days excesses are popular trolley fillers.

Most supermarkets are open until 10 pm Christmas Eve and data released from Foodstuffs, which owns Pak n Save, New World and Four Square, shows there are specific items most likely to end up in the trolley.

"One of the funniest things we noticed has to do with what ends up in people's baskets as we near closing time," said Emily Blumenthal from New World.

Advertisement

In the North Island, there's a big spike in gift wrap, while in the South Island it's all about the energy drink.

"The wrapping paper is obvious, but we reckon the energy drink is possibly down to having to summon up the will to push through the last preparations for Christmas Day."

Fresh berries, beer, and wine were also big last-minute purchases.

"Our customers stock up late in the day on Cadbury Favourites for last minute gifts, cream, strawberries and bananas, Nestlé Reduced Cream and Onion Soup for the classic Kiwi dip, milk for restorative cups of tea and a bit of fizzy as a special treat on the biggest day of the year," Blumenthal said.

"It's interesting to note that the average age of shoppers starts to fall as we get close to the wire," she said.

"Older customers, with more experience, seem to be better organised about their shopping.

Once the bedlam of present unwrapping, demolition of the leg of lamb, turkey, roast chicken or salmon fillet is over and done with on Christmas Day, we're back into the stores on Boxing Day.

"The first hour of Boxing Day sees sales surge across the country of bananas, avocados, bread, milk, and the newspaper plus rubbish bags, pastries and sweetcorn.

Other purchases suggest that Christmas Day may have been a bit more eventful than expected.

Carpet cleaner for the red wine spilled at the rented bach, sticking plasters for injuries from failed dance moves and paracetamol and Disprin fly out the door on Boxing Day.

Scott Jackson, owner Four Square Paihia, said his store was one of the few open Christmas Day.

"We're open to help people who are traveling, heading to the beach for a low-key Christmas or just popping in for last-minute items," he said.

"We sell heaps of fresh, hot chickens and good-to-go, like salads and beverages for the car ride."

Boxing Day is a different story - it's all about the detox.

"Drinks such as Powerade and Gatorade and Vitamin Water – Berocca, and also sunscreen for folks who are hitting the beach from here on in," Jackson said.

"With Christmas comes a big mess, so we also have folks buying dishwashing liquid, washing powder, stain removal for the carpet."