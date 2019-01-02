For the latest beer in our craft series we head to Rotorua for a taste of its adventure-themed beers.

It wasn't very long ago that Croucher decided to launch new label designs that embraced its Rotorua roots, with nods to mountain biking and the trail running that the area has become famous for.

Ultra-running might be a niche but it sure is a thirsty one and the Croucher IPA is the perfect way to rehydrate after a long run.

Don't take it from me, though, take it from the actual experts who've given this beer a bunch of awards over the years (it recently brought home the bronze medal at the Australian International Beer Awards 2018).

Advertisement

It's made of a strong blend of New Zealand, Australian and American hops and it's as hoppy as flavoursome as you'd expect it to be, at 7 percent ABV. Fair warning: this is big and bold, it's not something you can drink a couple of before heading out for a drive (or a bike ride, for that matter).

It's a beer to inspire you to pursue adventures (and how well suited is that now that it's the first week of the year and we haven't quite given up on new year's resolutions just yet?) and it goes down a treat after a day out on the trails.

You can find it at any half-decent liquor store, in singles or as part of Croucher's recently released mixed six-pack box. Run, don't walk.