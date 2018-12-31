For the second beer review of this week-long craft beer series, we try out Behemoth's Something Hoppy IPA.

Honestly, this isn't wine tasting so I'm not going to tell you what it smells like "on the nose" or talk about how full bodied or half bodied it is (mostly because I don't know any of those fancy terms people like to use when they want to sound smart about fermented alcoholic beverages). What I will tell you is that if you're going to have a few beers in the back of the fridge for when you get thirsty or for when mates show up unannounced, this one is it.

For a while, Behemoth's Chur Pale Ale was my "staple" beer of choice - that one reliable option you could offer to anyone and be sure they'd love it (and if they didn't, that'd be a really good way to filter out who you should be friends with). Sorry, Chur, you've been demoted.

Something Hoppy has the reliability of Chur and then a little extra something (you guessed it: hops).

It's incredibly easy to drink for a hoppy IPA and it's a good beer to try if you've recently moved from pilsners and lagers but are still not sure about hoppier beers. It starts off fruity and has a slightly bitter aftertaste that just adds complexity to it (sorry, it's getting a bit wine-tasting-y over here isn't it?).

It's not going to blow your socks off but it's not going to disappoint you either - and sometimes that's really all you want from a beer.

Bad Behemoth beers are a mythical, fictional thing, a bit like unicorns or well-rested parents of young children. They simply do not exist. This one is pretty middle-of-the-road for the brewery, well known for its more adventurous beers.

If you want the technical details, it's made with Citra, Azacca and El Dorado hops and has an ABV of 5.9 per cent. You can buy it in handy six-packs at any half-decent bottle shop.