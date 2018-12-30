In the first of a week-long series of craft beer reviews, we start out strong, with the first release from Deep Creek's barrel-aged sour programme: Oakily Dokily.

Brewed by Auckland-based Deep Creek Brewing Company, this Flanders Red is oaky in colour and flavour.

I know, in theory, dark beers aren't really summer beers but theory-schmeory, this is deliciously refreshing on a hot day – and perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.

It promises cherries when you first smell it and it delivers cherries when you taste it. There's also a hint of vanilla that only gets stronger as you make your way to the bottom of the pint glass.

The chocolatey malts give it the right amount of sweetness to balance out the tartness and sourness that comes with the red flanders style.

It's tastes a little bit thinner than it looks but that doesn't take away from the boldness of flavours. At 6% ABV, you don't want to have more than one-maybe-two of these in one sitting, so you might as well just savour it.

This is Deep Creek's first foray into barrel-aged beers and it's safe to say the North Shore boys know what they're doing.

An extra half point for the clever Simpsons reference, which pairs well with any beer.